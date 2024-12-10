 Puyallup Tribal Health Authority breaks ground on new administration building – The Suburban Times

Puyallup Tribal Health Authority breaks ground on new administration building

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News.

More than 100 individuals ignored frigid temperatures hovering in the mid-30s for an unforgettable celebration on the Puyallup Reservation.

The Puyallup Tribal Health Authority officially broke ground on a brand-new building on Dec. 4. Puyallup Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud, Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller, Councilwoman Annette Bryan, Councilman James Rideout, Councilwoman Anna Bean, Councilwoman Monica Miller and Councilman Fred Dillon were in attendance, shoveling the first pieces of dirt to ceremoniously break ground on a facility slated to be completed by November/December 2025.

Heritage Division Manager Connie McCloud gave the blessing in front of an inspired crowd and drummers and dancers performed for the festivities.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

