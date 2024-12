Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

Honor your loss… embrace God’s Hope. If you are grieving the loss of a loved one, we invite you to join us for a quiet, reflective “Blue Christmas” service prepared especially for you. The evening will include music, memories, and a brief time in God’s Word, followed by refreshments.

Friday, December 20th, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunset Bible Church

7909 40th Street W

University Place WA 98466

For more information: (253) 564-7317 or www.sunsetbible.com