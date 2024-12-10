Lakewood welcomes Judge Tim Lewis to Municipal Court – The Suburban Times

Judge Tim Lewis.

Last month Judge Tim Lewis joined Lakewood Municipal Court as its new judge.

At its regular City Council meeting Dec. 2, 2024 the Lakewood City Council began its meeting with a ceremonial swearing-in event to welcome Lewis to the city.

Lewis was sworn in by former Lakewood Municipal Court and current Pierce County Superior Court Judge Grant Blynn. He was joined by his family.

Lewis previously spent 20 years as a prosecutor in Pierce and Kitsap counties before joining a private practice firm handling criminal and civil litigation. Lewis served as a Pro Tem judge in municipal courts in Kitsap, Pierce and Thurston counties, including Lakewood municipal Court, before being appointed to oversee Lakewood Municipal Court. The court also handles cases for the Town of Steilacoom and city of DuPont.

As a prosecutor, Lewis prosecuted a broad spectrum of criminal cases while serving as a Senior Deputy Prosecutor, Felony Property Crimes Unit Supervisor, Special Assault Unit Supervisor, Misdemeanor Division Chief, and Felony Division Chief.

Lewis is member of the Washington State Bar Association, the Tacoma Pierce County Bar Association, and the Federal Bar Association of the Western District of Washington. He served on various bar committees including the Bar Convention Planning Committee, Judicial Qualifications Committee, and presently the Friend Committee. He has also appeared as a presenter and lecturer at several Continuing Legal Education seminars for attorneys licensed in the state of Washington.

Lewis received his undergraduate degree from the University of Washington and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.