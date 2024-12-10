 City Hosts Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) Informational Workshops on December 19 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

City Hosts Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) Informational Workshops on December 19

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to help address training and employment needs across Tacoma, the City’s Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) team is hosting two informational workshops on December 19, 2024 – from 8 to 9 AM and 3:30 to 4:30 PM – in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market Street, Room 243). Both workshops will be offered in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual options to attend.

The following items will be covered:

  • An overview of the City’s Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP)  
  • LEAP workforce utilization requirements 
  • How to determine if your employees’ hours will help you meet LEAP requirements on a City-funded public work or a related service contract 
  • How to locate LEAP-qualified workers 
  • Incentives for meeting LEAP requirements 
  • Penalties for not meeting LEAP requirements 

Access and registration details are available at makeittacoma.com/events

Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Deborah Trevorrow at leap@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 316-3057.  

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.