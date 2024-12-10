City Hosts Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) Informational Workshops on December 19 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to help address training and employment needs across Tacoma, the City’s Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) team is hosting two informational workshops on December 19, 2024 – from 8 to 9 AM and 3:30 to 4:30 PM – in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market Street, Room 243). Both workshops will be offered in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual options to attend.

The following items will be covered:

An overview of the City’s Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP)

LEAP workforce utilization requirements

How to determine if your employees’ hours will help you meet LEAP requirements on a City-funded public work or a related service contract

How to locate LEAP-qualified workers

Incentives for meeting LEAP requirements

Penalties for not meeting LEAP requirements

Access and registration details are available at makeittacoma.com/events.

Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Deborah Trevorrow at leap@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 316-3057.