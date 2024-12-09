University of Puget Sound Honored with Beacon Award for Freedom Education Project Puget Sound – The Suburban Times

Submitted by By Veronica Craker, Director of Media Relations.

The University of Puget Sound has been awarded the Beacon Award for Excellence in Student Achievement and Success by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). This honor celebrates the transformative impact of the Freedom Education Project Puget Sound (FEPPS), a program co-founded by Puget Sound Professor Tanya Erzen to provide higher education opportunities for incarcerated women, transgender, and gender-nonconforming individuals at the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW) in Gig Harbor, Washington.

“This award is a testament to Puget Sound’s commitment to the liberating power of education,” said President Isiaah Crawford. “Through Professor Erzen’s leadership of FEPPS, we are providing pathways to academic and personal growth, and strengthening our communities.”

The award was announced during the NWCCU Annual Conference on Nov. 21, 2024, celebrating FEPPS as a model of innovative programming in higher education. Since its inception in 2012, FEPPS has offered rigorous, accredited coursework through partnerships with Tacoma Community College and Puget Sound, culminating in Associate of Arts and Bachelor of Liberal Studies degrees.

“For years we’ve seen how college in prison enables students in prison to transform their lives and thrive,” Erzen said. “It’s an honor to have the NWCCU recognize our work and the value of education for all people regardless of where they are.”

Over 325 students at WCCW have participated in FEPPS, earning 72 A.A. degrees and, starting in 2024, 10 B.A. degrees. The program stands as one of only a dozen in the country offering a bachelor’s degree to women in prison.

NWCCU’s Beacon Award honors programs that achieve measurable improvements in student success through innovative approaches. Recipients received a trophy, a cash prize, and the opportunity to present their work during the 2024 NWCCU Annual Conference to inspire others.