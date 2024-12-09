Transforming Education with the Career Choices Program – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Employees of Career Choices Inc.

November “Employees of the Month.” Students vote on the employee that exabits all the soft skills indicated as part of the 21st century employability skills-adaptability, leadership, initiative, efficiency, social skills, collaboration, and critical thinking to name a few.

Lakewood, WA – The Career Choices program here at Lakes High School within the Clover Park School District, has revolutionized the educational environment, transforming a classroom into a professional workplace. This innovative approach, led by their Supervisor Mr. Coleman, instills a mindset among students that their classroom is now their workplace.

At Career Choices Incorporated, every word and action are grounded in the Career & Technical Education states 21st Century Employability Skills requirements. Students, now referred to as employees, are held to high expectations. The days of showing up late, submitting work past deadlines, excessive absences, and extreme behavior are over in Mr. Coleman’s workspace.

From the start of the year, Supervisor Coleman set clear expectations for both students and parents: this is not just a classroom but a working environment where employees thrive, engage, and understand the significance of their roles. For many students, their education is their primary job. Coleman consistently reminds students, “This is the only job you have right now,” emphasizing the importance of their educational journey. Interesting enough, parents seem to agree and continue to hold their student accountable and continue to work together to ensure students understand and build these skills that are so critical to the workplace.

To maintain a professional atmosphere, punctuality is strictly enforced. Unexcused tardiness results in docked participation points. Lack of engagement during activities or guest speaker sessions, and inappropriate use of cell phones during instruction, result in a zero for the day and a parent contact. Meeting work deadlines is crucial, and failing to do so impacts their grades, reflecting real-world consequences. Every opportunity in this class space becomes a great “teachable” moment and Mr. Coleman will often take the time to discuss and elaborate on the importance of comparing the class workspace and actual working space from the actions and opportunities that present themselves with his fellow employees each day.

From left: Para-Professional Ms. Linsey Tuner, Student Demetrius Joseph, Teacher Mr. Coleman.

The success of Career Choices Inc. is evident: absences are down, tardies are at a minimum, students are more engaged, and classroom referrals have significantly decreased. This transformation is achieved by treating students as young adults, taking advantage of teachable moments, and relating lessons to real-world workplace scenarios. Emphasizing “soft-skills” and holding students accountable has been critical in their development.

Weekly communication with parents and guardians has further enhanced the program’s success. As we move into the second semester, Career Choices Inc. employees will have opportunities to engage with over 25 different careers and industrial trades, both in the classroom and through field trips. Additionally, this year, employees will have the chance to earn two national industry certifications, valuable for any students seeking employment post-high school.

We are excited about the opportunities that await the employees of Room P201 and Career Choices Inc. We are confident that students at Lakes High School will rise to any challenge, equipped with the skills to enter the workforce, attend trade schools, or pursue higher education.

Your Hired!