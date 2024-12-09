Kilmer Delivers Final Floor Remarks – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Washington, DC – Today (December 6, 2024), U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) delivered his final floor remarks as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Port Angeles native, who worked in economic development and served in the Washington State Legislature before being elected to Congress in 2012, announced that he would not seek re-election to a seventh term in Congress in November 2023.

The remarks can be viewed here – and the remarks as prepared for delivery can be found below.

A summary of Rep. Kilmer’s work in Congress can be found in the attached.

Rep. Kilmer’s Remarks, As Prepared for Delivery – December 6, 2024:

Mr. Speaker-

Over most of the past decade, each time I boarded the plane to head to DC, I would write a note to my kids, Sophie and Aven, to explain to them why I was leaving – and what I’d be working on while I was gone.

My kids were age 6 and 3 when I started here. And when they were little, my letters to them were elementary. “This week, I’ll be working for more jobs in our region.” My letters always ended with “Be good. I love you.”

Later, as they became older, my notes to them became more complicated – covering all sorts of things – from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to immigration reform, to the intricacies of the congressional appropriations process.

But even as they became more complicated a common thread in each of those letters was this – I tried to communicate to them that every day, I was trying to work to make things better for their generation – and for their country.

Mr. Speaker – today I sent my kids a note. And with your permission, I’d like to read it.

I wrote:

Sophie and Aven –

After 20 years total in public service and the last 12 years in Congress, I’ve had a lot of people ask me what I’ve learned.

Honestly, I’ve learned a lot.

I’ve learned that my left knee handles the aisle seat way better than the middle or window.

I’ve learned where the best cups of coffee, the best tacos, and the best burgers are in Washington’s 6th congressional district.

I’ve learned more lyrics to more songs driving around our district than anyone could imagine – and certainly more than my staff cared to hear me sing.

But I’ve also learned some valuable lessons. And today, I want to share with you some of the things I’ve learned.

I’ve learned the importance of knowing your why.

As you guys know, I grew up in the district I represent – in Port Angeles.

When I was in high school, it was around the time that the timber industry took it on the chin. A lot of my friends’ parents lost their jobs, and a lot of my neighbors lost their jobs. And it had a big impact on me.

So, when I went off to college, my senior thesis was focused on how to help timber towns in Washington State. When I went to grad school, my doctoral dissertation focused on challenges facing single-industry communities – I looked at mining towns in the UK and timber towns in Washington, trying to figure out what you do when the main industry that is the reason for a community’s existence declines.

While I was always interested in our democracy, I didn’t know I was going to run for office. I was working in economic development and, honestly, I just got grumpy. I found myself saying “Our ability to grow jobs in this region is sure impacted by what government does and doesn’t do.” And finally, some of my friends said, “Well you seem like you have a lot of good ideas. And you sure complain a lot. So why don’t you do something about it?”

And the next thing I knew, I was serving in the State Legislature.

Then, about 12 and a half years ago my predecessor Norm Dicks – who had been and continues to be a friend and mentor to me – called me and said “In an hour I’m going to announce that I’m not going to run again. And you should figure out whether this is something you want to do.”

The chance to create more economic opportunity for more people in more places was the main reason I came here.

It was my why.

I came to Congress because I wanted to grow jobs and help the area where I grew up.

It has been the honor of my life getting to represent my hometown – and our entire region. Whether it’s been helping folks get access to broadband, securing funding for ports, fighting for our community hospitals, delivering funds to address flooding, securing new investments to restore Puget Sound, or helping ensure the federal government lives up to its trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations, I’ve been honored to work for our region.

I’d like to hope that the work I’ve done has provided more opportunity to folks who deserve it.

Part of that effort involved taking some of the findings of my doctoral dissertation and smart ideas from other folks and turning them into legislation called the RECOMPETE Act, legislation to provide flexible, multi-year support to communities that are struggling.

I’m really proud that we got this bill included in the CHIPS and Science Act. And I’m proud that it’s become the most popular program in the history of the Economic Development Administration – getting 565 applications from 49 states.

Out of the 565 applications, there were six that got large-scale implementation grants. And one of the 6 was for the region where I grew up. How cool is that!?!?

What are the takeaways?

Well – first – apparently, I’m really slow. I mean, it took me more than 20 years to do something with my doctoral dissertation.

But I never forgot my why.

Sophie and Aven – whatever you do in your life, I hope you find your why. I hope you are able to find something that gives you as much drive as helping my hometown gave me.

Mr. Speaker – I also wrote my kids this:

Sophie and Aven – I’ve also learned about the importance of being a steward. I want to encourage you to care about your country, your community, and the organizations you are a part of.

Tearing things down is easy. Building things up is hard.

In a commencement speech delivered in 1968 at Cornell University, former Secretary John Gardner spoke about the importance of stewardship.

He spoke of the importance of people being loving critics of the institutions and communities in which they work.

He spoke of two related concerns.

Sometimes, he said, institutions and communities suffered from what he called uncritical lovers. Folks who went about their business smothering their institutions with love without thinking about how to improve them.

Functional organizations, successful communities want to get better.

Gardner also said that institutions and communities suffered from unloving critics. People who treat an institution like the pinata at the party. I see that in my job a lot. The most popular thing a politician can do is bash Congress. And if it’s done in a way that’s focused on demolition rather than improvement, that’s a problem too.

So why do I mention this? Well John Gardner sounded the alarm 56 years ago. And the alarm is ringing far louder now.

According to recent polling, faith in our institutions is at a historically low point.

And I’m not just talking about Congress which, according to recent polling is less popular than headlice, colonoscopies, and the rock band Nickelback.

According to polling, a majority of Americans no longer view institutions of higher education as forces for good. Fewer and fewer Americans have faith in public schools. Less than 1 in 5 have faith in newspapers and the news media in general. Faith in business is at the lowest point since Gallup began polling this question.

Heck – even organized religion has taken a hit. You know you’re in trouble when we are losing faith in faith.

What does it mean for us? It means we – all of us – need to be better stewards. Each of us needs to be a loving critic – of our community and of the organizations and institutions about which we care.

For me, it’s meant trying to make Congress better.

That’s why I became Chair of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress – which was nicknamed the Fix Congress Committee. We showed that Congress can do things better when folks check their partisan agendas at the door and just focus on working together.

The Democrats and Republicans on that committee were “loving critics” of Congress.

We did things differently. To sit – not by party, not on a dais – but around a round table, sitting next to someone from a different party. We had one staff – not separate R & D staffs. We broke bread together and planned the work of the committee together.

And it helped! Our committee – in the midst of presidential elections, pandemics, insurrections, and other chaos managed to pass 202 recommendations to make Congress function better. And at this point, over half of them have been implemented and another quarter are on their way to implementation.

Now, someone could look at our record and say, “Hey, bang-up job, Kilmer. Congress is clearly fixed!” Obviously, that’s not the case, although I’m reminded of a conversation I had with the House Chaplain during the 15th-or-so round of votes for Speaker of the House.

I saw her on the House Floor, and I said, “Pray harder!” And she put her hand on my elbow and said, “Just imagine how bad things would be if I wasn’t praying this hard.” So, that’s sort of how I look at the work of the Modernization Committee.

I think that over time, you’re going to see some positive change within the institution because of that work.

I feel lucky that I got to work with some “loving critics” of the institution, William Timmons and Tom Graves. I want to thank them for being collaborators, partners, and friends. I also appreciate the efforts of Stephanie Bice and Joe Morelle who want to see the efforts to improve Congress continue. And I want to thank Speaker Emerita Pelosi for her vision in creating the Modernization Committee and for her faith in me to serve as its chair. It’s been such an honor to get to learn from her throughout my time in Congress.

I also got to work with amazing committee staff. Yuri Beckelman who has an infectious enthusiasm for making the institution better. Derek Harley who, over the last four years, has spent more time than anyone I know working to improve Congress. Allie Neill and Jake Olson who built the committee from the ground up. And Marian Currinder who brought more content knowledge on Congress than anybody.

It takes special people to try new things, and I want to applaud all of the committee staff for the courage and commitment to that cause.

We were also blessed to work with the cohort of nonprofits and think tanks and academics who have dedicated their time and energy to making government work better. Their work matters. To state the obvious, there’s a lot more work to do there. We are better than our current politics. And I feel so lucky to have been partners with them – and hope to continue to partner with them down the road.

Sophie and Aven – I’ve tried to be a loving critic of this institution. And I hope you’ll find a way to play that role in our democracy as well and steward the places and organizations that you care about.

Mr. Speaker – I wrote my kids

I’ve learned that we are incredibly fortunate to live in one of the most special places on the planet.

A lot of the work I’ve done has been focused on being stewards of those places. I feel so grateful to have had amazing partners in that work.

We are blessed to have the most extraordinary national park on earth with places like the Hoh Rain Forest and Hurricane Ridge. And we are fortunate to have folks who work for the Park Service as stewards of those treasures.

We are fortunate to have the United States Navy in our community. Our community is stronger because of the patriots who serve this nation and call our community home. They bring their service ethic, their skills, their community pride and their pride as Americans to our community. We must be stewards for them – and make investments in our Naval Shipyards to ensure they can continue to keep our servicemembers and our country safe.

We are fortunate to be home to more military veterans than nearly any other place in our country. And again, we are stronger for that. If someone serves this country, we should have their back. And I’m grateful for the folks at the VA and all of the Veterans Service Organizations who do that work.

We are fortunate to have communities with local leaders – county and municipal elected officials and staff, port districts, public utility districts, chambers of commerce and economic development councils among many others – that have been my friends and my partners. There are too many to call out by name, but together we have navigated a pandemic, built affordable housing, supported local businesses, and worked to make our communities safer and more vibrant. We have worked to fix flooding in Grays Harbor and to fix traffic problems at Gorst. We have stood up a forest collaborative to try to manage our forests in a way that works better. These partners are stewards. They are my friends. And I am grateful for them.

We have also worked collaboratively to recover Puget Sound. We are fortunate to have Puget Sound – a natural treasure that has supported livelihoods and lives for generations. And we are fortunate to have a group of stewards that are fighting to help it recover.

And paramount among them are our tribal partners. We are fortunate to have 12 Native American tribes who call Washington’s 6th Congressional district home. They are extraordinary stewards who think seven generations into the future. I have worked with our tribal partners on efforts to combat the climate crisis and to deal with its impacts as they move to higher ground, to strengthen tribal health care and housing options, and on so many initiatives. The tribal leaders in our region have been my friends and partners. They have taught me so much. And – personally – I feel fortunate.

Sophie and Aven – one of the lessons I’ve learned is that the boat moves best when everyone has their oars in the water rowing in the same direction. You can get farther with partners. And I’m so grateful to every constituent who was a partner in the work of our office.

Sophie and Aven – there are other things I have learned.

I’ve learned that we’ve got work to do to protect this amazing democratic republic. And when I say we, I mean all of us .

President Kennedy said “In a democracy, every citizen, regardless of his interest in politics, ‘holds office’; every one of us is in a position of responsibility; and, in the final analysis, the kind of government we get depends upon how we fulfill those responsibilities.”

To me, that’s a reminder that we are not observers in this democracy. We are participants in it.

So, how’s that going?

An NBC News poll found that 70% of Americans agreed with the statement, “America is so divided it is now incapable of solving big problems and the problem is getting worse.”

There was a battleground poll last year that found that on a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 being no conflict and 100 being civil war, Americans put us at a 70. The median was a 70. The highest on record. That means, on average, Americans believe we are more than 2/3 of the way to a civil war.

I visited a YMCA in our district thinking they wanted to talk to me about gymnasiums struggling to recover from the pandemic. And instead, they wanted to talk to me about conflicts at the Y due to politics.

But I don’t think we just need to accept that. None of us should throw up our hands and say “Well, I guess that’s life in 2024. And we just won’t solve any big problems and we’ll just hate each other and worry about being punched on the elliptical.”

We need to figure out how to engage folks we disagree with.

To that end, I introduced a bill called The Building Civic Bridges Act. The bill would support local efforts to bridge divides, it would train AmeriCorps members in the skills related to bridge building, and it would support colleges and universities that are doing work in this space. I hope Congress will eventually pass it.

We are even trying to do some of this bridge building in Congress. I’m a co-chair of a group called the Bipartisan Working Group – which is a group of about a dozen Democrats and a dozen Republicans that meet regularly over breakfast to try to find some common ground.

I don’t want to mislead you into thinking that we’re all sitting around the table, holding hands, and singing “Kumbaya.” We’re not doing trust falls into each others’ arms (we stopped doing that after we dropped a guy).

But I do find myself thinking that the work we’re doing in the Bipartisan Working Group – the challenging work of trying to solve problems, together – is something we need to see more of (not just in Congress – but in our country too).

I’m grateful to my colleagues who are part of that group – and particularly Scott Peters – and my friends Andy Barr, Jack Bergmann, and John Rutherford who were great partners from the Republican conference.

There are also civil society organizations, academics, and individuals trying to bring folks together to foster understanding, dialogue, and collaboration across our diverse communities. And I am really grateful to them. And am hopeful their work will help us live up to our national motto – E Pluribus Unum. Out of Many – one.

Just yesterday former president Obama said, “If you want to create lasting change, you have to find ways to practice addition rather than subtraction.”

Sophie and Aven – I hope you will do the hard work of trying to bridge divides. We all have choices about whether we exacerbate polarization or bring people together. We do better when we listen to people. When we choose to go into conversations understanding that we may be wrong and others may be right. When we respect people even when we disagree with them. When we show empathy. We are going to rely on your generation to help us heal.

Sophie and Aven – I’ve learned the value of having an amazing team.

You’ve been there when I’ve been asked by people “What are you proudest of during your time in Congress?” And you’ve always heard me give the same response. I say, “I’m proudest of my team.”

A lot of the success that I’ve shared with you wouldn’t have been possible without the tremendous team I’ve had.

From the beginning, I had an office led by Jonathan Smith in DC and by Meadow Johnson in the district and they – and the rest of the team – got us off to a great start. They had hustle that set the tone for us.

Over time, Joe Dacca became my district director and whether we were visiting the Naval Shipyard, rooting for the Huskies, or circumnavigating the Olympic Peninsula, Joe was an amazing partner.

Rachel Kelly was a top-notch chief while I chaired the New Dems and the Modernization Committee. She was a tremendous leader for our team, especially during the tumult of the pandemic.

It was such a pleasure for me to watch the growth of Andrea Roper who started as an intern on my campaign, became scheduler in my district office and then became my district director. She is a terrific professional, and I’m proud of her.

Heather Painter and our policy team have been tenacious about getting pucks into the net for our constituents. Heather is so talented!

In fact, I won the lottery with talented Leg Directors. In addition to Heather, we had Katie Allen who was a wizard on environmental issues and knew so much about salmon recovery and managing healthy forests. We had Aaron Wasserman who laid the foundation for our work with the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. And my first LD, Kevin Warnke, who always engaged with a strategic mind and with kindness.

I’m grateful for every person who worked on our policy team over the years.

I had such excellent team members who helped us communicate with our constituents – Stephen, Jason, and Ian who led the way. We had amazing schedulers in DC and in the district who made sure we always made time for our constituents. I’m grateful to each of them.

Cheri Williams has dedicated her life to helping our constituents – and has had a talented group of caseworkers including our long-time team member Chantell Munoz. They’ve done so much good for so many people. I could spend my entire 30 minutes telling stories of the wins they’ve gotten for the people we represent.

I’ve had folks in the district – people you kids have met at events over the years – including, currently, Courtney, Haley and Stephanie and folks like Nicholas, Rob, Katy, MaryJane, Judith, and others who served our constituents for a long time and who have made sure we were available, accessible and accountable to our constituents.

My current chief of staff Andrew Wright is everything Americans should want in their public servants. Ethical. Kind. Visionary. Someone who hustles. Someone who looks for wins for the American people. In every role he’s been in on our team, he’s been just awesome, and I’m grateful for him.

I can’t name everyone but every person who worked on our team is worthy of gratitude. Over the years, I’ve had absolutely outstanding folks who have worked in my district and DC offices and I’m so grateful that – without exception – they have focused on doing the right thing for our constituents.

I also want to thank the Irwin Family for sharing their daughter Kate with us. Though Kate passed away a few years ago, I think about her often – and have told colleagues and staffers her wise words during one of our last times together. She said, “This isn’t have to do stuff … it’s get to do stuff.” She was an amazing young woman who made a very big difference in far too short a time.

I want to thank each and every team member who served the people of Washington’s sixth congressional district during my time in office – together, we made a real difference.

Sophie and Aven – whatever you do in your life I hope you have a team as good as I’ve had. People who work hard, who do the right thing, who care.

Sophie and Aven – It’s good to have a crew.

You’ve heard more about the New Democrat Coalition than most Americans – and certainly than most teen-agers.

I was honored to serve as a leader in the New Dems throughout my tenure in Congress, including serving as chair.

The New Dems are the best kept secret in politics – a group of pragmatic, problem-solving Democrats who chase impact more than headlines. Simply put, they’re focused on getting things done for the American people. Our politics could use more of that. I want to thank Ron Kind and Jim Himes for being mentors to me in that coalition as well the New Dem staff, including former staff members like JD Grom and current leaders like Anne Sokolow and Leighton Huch among others. I also want to thank Helen Milby who has really been the fairy godmother of the New Dems and who has been an amazing friend to me.

Beyond that, I want to assure you that you can find friends even in the most unusual places. Even in congress!

When I got to Congress, I was told: “If you want a friend in this place, get a dog.”

And I feel very lucky that my experience hasn’t been like that at all.

Kids, I’m proud that you can sing the Ami Bera song and know he’s a delight to travel with, that you speak of Scott Peters like he is a super hero – and in many ways he is. I’m proud that you can do the Dan Kildee handshake – and that you know he’s an amazing roommate who has been with me on the toughest days here. I’m proud that you know what to do for Adam Schiff when you see the Dave Grohl autobiography and that you watched the Big Lebowski to honor him. I’m proud that you are wowed by friends like Abigail and Mikie that are former CIA Agents and helicopter pilots and who have such bright futures. That you know Jim Himes hosts a great dinner party and is incredibly thoughtful. That Lori Trahan can get me to laugh on rough days. And that you know Pete Aguilar and I get into trouble when we sit next to each other at events. And that this institution is stronger because Pete is one of its leaders.

I am sort of tickled that when I read this note to you on the House floor, it will formally enter into the record the names “Back Row Hecklers,” the “Rusty Butterknives,” and “the Indespicables” into the congressional record.

But whatever we call them, they are people I’ve broken bread with, talked about the world’s problems with, been through a whole lot personally with.

And I want each of them to know how grateful I am for them for their friendship. Though I’m moving on from Congress, I’m confident I’m not moving on from my friendships with them.

I appreciate my plane buddies – particularly Suzan Delbene, Adam Smith, Dan Newhouse, and Marilyn Strickland who – in addition to being great leaders and partners – often made the time go faster on what really is a long flight. They have been amazing partners in standing up for our state. And I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge my former roommate and former colleague Denny Heck who is a great Lt. Governor and a dear friend who often shared his warm almonds on the plane.

I’m thankful to the class of 2012 in Congress. What a dynamic group of people. Included among them are Hakeem Jeffries and Katherine Clark – both of whom are dear friends and stewards of this institution.

And outside of Congress, I’ve had an amazing support system of friends and family.

I’m grateful to your uncles Ryan and Jason and to your grandparents. They instilled in me an ethic of service and have supported me throughout. My mom and dad taught me the value of education, the importance of thinking before you spell, and one word – FAMILY.

Tim and Ryan and Ray who are the definition of friends – being there when I most needed a hand and spending a very long day with me. Turi who has been my longest friend – and whose family has been important to me.

Andy Weinstein and Jon Goldman – my college roommates with whom I have shared music and laughter, ups and downs – and who have been there from the beginning.

Sue and Chad for being rays of sunshine while working in this place that occasionally needs more sunshine.

Lauren with whom I enjoy thinking about leadership, asking all of the questions, and visiting Abe at the Lincoln Memorial.

And I want to voice special gratitude to JJ Balaban who has been the most extraordinary advisor and friend a guy could ask for. I wouldn’t have served in Congress had it not been for his advice and for his help. And because I get to put this into the congressional record, I want to say this: “I love you, J.”

I’ve learned how lucky I am to have such good friends.

Finally – Sophie and Aven – I’ve learned how lucky I am to be your dad. I’m grateful to you both. You were 3 and 6 when I was elected to this job. You are now 15 and 18!

Over the years, you have come with me to fairs and festivals, parades and party events. You’ve met two presidents and even talked about SpongeBob SquarePants with President Obama in the Oval Office. I hope some of those experiences are amazing memories for you just as they are for me.

Having said that, as nourishing as this job has been in some respects, I know it has come with profound costs to our family.

Every theatrical performance and musical recital I missed.

Every family dinner that I wasn’t there for. The impact to our family.

I want to thank your mom for supporting me personally and professionally. I want to thank her for supporting our family during some tough times – particularly when I was in Washington DC. Though our marriage didn’t last, my gratitude to her does.

Sophie and Aven – I am conscious that I didn’t always deliver in the way I wanted; and I hope you will forgive me for that. And I hope you know that I was really trying my best to make the world better for you and for your generation.

I want you to know how proud of you I am.

You are informed. You are inquisitive. You can walk into a room of adults and make conversation about the events of the world. You have learned to use your voices in powerful ways. You can study politics or be involved in JROTC and people see you as leaders.

You’ve become terrific citizens in a way that makes me proud. That would’ve made your Oma proud.

I remember sitting right over there in January of 2013 when I was sworn into this body. Aven didn’t last long but Sophie sat by my side when I got sworn in. When the ceremony was over, Sophie, you looked at me and said, “Why was that supposed to be special?”

I hope – after 12 years of service in Congress – you see that this was special. That the capacity to work to try to solve problems for our region is indeed a special honor. And I hope – despite personal setbacks and frustrations with our politics, you come away with hope.

As I wrap up two decades in public service, I am so grateful for the people of the 6th Congressional district for giving me the honor of representing them. As I conclude this role on their behalf, I am hopeful.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks once wrote, “Optimism and hope are not the same. Optimism is the belief that things will get better. Hope is the belief that, if we work hard enough, together we can make things better.” He wrote, “It needs no courage to be an optimist, but it takes a great deal of courage to hope.”

The task ahead – for each of us – myself included, though, soon, from outside this building – is to be a part of that. To work together to make things better. To have hope.

Sophie and Aven – Have hope.

Be good. I love you.

And with that, Mr. Speaker, I yield as much time as he may consume to my friend, Mr. Dan Kildee from Michigan.