City Council Approves Resolution to Continue Critical Street Improvements – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council has approved a resolution to ensure the continued funding of vital street improvement projects throughout Tacoma. This action will allow the Transportation Benefit District to continue collecting a one-tenth of one percent (0.1 percent) sales and use tax, effective April 1, 2026. This is not a tax increase; the new tax rate will simply replace the existing 0.1 percent sales tax that is set to expire in March 2026.

Deputy Mayor John Hines and Council Member Kristina Walker also brought forward a motion passed by the City Council to mandate that at least 15 percent of the annual revenue associated with this legislation be used for safety improvements that could include but are not limited to sidewalks, streetlights, and traffic-calming bulb outs.

First authorized by voters in 2015, the 0.1 percent sales tax was a key funding source for the Tacoma Streets Initiative. The Transportation Benefit District was established to fund transportation improvements in Tacoma, aligning with regional and federal guidelines and standards, as well as local and state plans. Since its inception, the tax has contributed to significant progress by:

Improving residential blocks : Surpassing the original goal of 5,600 blocks.

: Surpassing the original goal of 5,600 blocks. Enhancing pedestrian safety : Adding sidewalks, crosswalks, and improving bike/pedestrian mobility.

: Adding sidewalks, crosswalks, and improving bike/pedestrian mobility. Supporting economic growth: Addressing critical freight access for businesses.

“This resolution is a testament to our commitment to maintaining and enhancing Tacoma’s infrastructure,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “The need for continued investment in Tacoma’s streets is clear. By investing in our streets, we are investing in the safety and well-being of our residents, the success of our businesses, and the overall livability of our community.”

“Since 2015, the Transportation Benefit District has played a crucial role in improving our streets, making them safer and more accessible for everyone,” said Deputy Mayor Hines. “Without continued funding, Tacoma risks losing the momentum we have gained and falling behind on crucial infrastructure improvements. This resolution ensures that we can keep this momentum going. Council Member Walker and I also brought forward an amendment to ensure that at least 15 percent of the revenue will be put back directly into safety improvements for those walking, biking, and rolling in our beautiful city. We are committed to making sure that no matter how our residents travel in Tacoma, everyone has access to safe infrastructure.”

“In 2020, we made a commitment to Vision Zero and the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries in our city by 2035. Robust funding is needed to advance this goal and protect the safety of our most vulnerable road users,” said Council Member Walker. “To ensure we are making progress toward meeting this need, we must invest more in our pedestrian infrastructure. This is why Deputy Mayor Hines and I brought forward an amendment to commit at least 15 percent of the Transportation Benefit District revenue to safety improvements, including providing more sidewalks, streetlights, and traffic calming measures. This is a serious investment in accessible and safe multimodal transportation, and it will have an incredible lasting impact on our city.”

Approval of this resolution aligns with the City’s strategic priorities, including equity and accessibility, focusing on improvements in historically underserved neighborhoods and prioritizing non-motorized transportation options; economic impact, supporting local businesses and investing in livable wage jobs; civic engagement, ensuring transparent reporting and community outreach; and livability, improving access to services and employment for all residents.

The continued funding will help Tacoma maintain its current level of service and staffing for street maintenance and improvements. It represents a recurring cost necessary to support the long-term health and vitality of the city.

A recent citywide survey revealed that 75 percent of residents are dissatisfied with the condition of Tacoma’s arterial roads. These findings underscored the importance of continued investment in our transportation infrastructure.

On December 17, the City Council will decide whether to ask voters to approve a proposition which aims to secure approximately $25 million annually to improve, maintain, repair, and enhance Tacoma’s streets, sidewalks, and multimodal infrastructure, enhancing safety, accessibility, and connectivity. This proposition would be on the ballot for the April 22, 2025 special election. If voters approve, they would see a one-half percent increase in their utility bills. Property owners would see a 5 cent increase in property tax for every $1,000 of property value.