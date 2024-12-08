15th ST SE Rail Crossing Closure December 8-10 – The Suburban Times

Starting on Sunday, December 8th, at 7 p.m., BNSF Railways will repair their rail crossing at 15th ST SE and E Pioneer. The crossing will be completely rehabilitated so that cars have a smoother ride across the surface. This work will require a full closure of the crossing from Sunday through Wednesday, December 10th. Detour signs will be posted, and drivers will need to use alternate routes. Businesses and their customers located along 15th ST SE will still have access from E Main.

BNSF crews will remove the tracks and concrete panels at the crossing and fully rehabilitate it. This work is anticipated to be done by 6 am on Wednesday the 10th. If you use 15th ST SE during your daily commute, you will need to use either 5th ST SE or Shaw Road. Please consult the map below for details about the closure. We appreciate everyone’s patience while this project gets done. For questions about the project and closure, please email Scott Hill, Public Works Streets Supervisor, at shill@puyallupwa.gov.