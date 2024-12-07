 Plan for overnight and early morning lane closures on I-5 near Dupont Dec. 10-12 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Plan for overnight and early morning lane closures on I-5 near Dupont Dec. 10-12

· · Leave a Comment ·

DUPONT – People who use Interstate 5 between the Nisqually River and Mounts Road will want to plan for a series of lane closures.

The lane closures allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews to inspect the railroad bridge above the highway.

10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11:

  • Double lane closures on southbound I-5 approaching the trestle.
  • Crews will start by closing the two right lanes and move to the left lanes as the inspection progresses.

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12:

  • Double lane closures on northbound I-5 approaching the trestle.
  • Crews will start by closing the two left lanes and move to the right lanes as the inspection progresses.
  • During the two right lane closures, Exit 116 to Mounts Road will also close.

Travelers can expect congestion approaching the work zone, especially during early morning commute hours.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.
  • Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.
  • Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.