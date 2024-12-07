Pierce County Library Board holds final public hearing on the 2025 budget – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Dec. 11, 3:30 p.m., regular meeting, the Board will conduct a public hearing on the Library System’s 2025 budget, finalize the 2025-2029 strategic plan, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

The Board will hold its second and final public hearing to get the public’s comments on the proposed 2025 budget. The Library’s 2025 operating budget is projected to be $48.49 million.

Trustees will give a final review of the 2025-2029 strategic plan, and they are scheduled to take action on the direction. The strategy will be the Library’s roadmap to meet individual and community needs.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.