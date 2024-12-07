Mike LaDoe Promoted to Director of Consumer Lending at TAPCO Credit Union – The Suburban Times

Submitted by TAPCO Credit Union.

TACOMA, WA – TAPCO Credit Union is proud to announce the promotion of Mike LaDoe to Director of Consumer Lending. With over three decades of leadership experience in the financial services industry, Mike has been a driving force behind TAPCO’s growth and innovation in consumer lending since joining the organization in 2017.

As Consumer Lending Manager, Mike spearheaded transformative strategies that resulted in over $289 million in loan portfolio growth, expanded market reach, and strengthened TAPCO’s reputation as a trusted financial partner. His collaborative leadership style and deep expertise in consumer and real estate lending have played a pivotal role in aligning TAPCO’s lending products with the evolving needs of its members.

Mike’s extensive background includes roles in branch management, retail sales, and insurance, with proven success in fostering high-performing teams, achieving record-breaking production milestones, and implementing data-driven solutions to drive growth and profitability. His dedication to creating an inclusive and equitable environment highlights his commitment to serving TAPCO’s diverse membership and building meaningful connections within the community.

“TAPCO is thrilled to elevate Mike to this critical leadership role,” said Jeremy Mandery, Chief Lending Officer. “His unwavering commitment to member success, innovative thinking, and collaborative approach will further strengthen our lending programs and ensure we continue delivering exceptional value to our members.”

Mike’s achievements include participation in TAPCO’s Asset Liability Management and Pricing committees, where he provided strategic insights to enhance lending portfolio growth. His expertise in market trend analysis, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder collaboration has earned him recognition as a trusted leader in the credit union space.

Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications from Western Washington University and an Associate of Arts and Sciences from Shoreline Community College. He is also licensed through the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) and has extensive certifications in insurance sales.

As Director of Consumer Lending, Mike will continue to champion TAPCO’s mission of empowering members with financial solutions that enrich their lives while driving sustainable growth and innovation.