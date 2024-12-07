Community member receives PCSD Impact Award for generous donation – The Suburban Times

We want to extend a special ‘thank you’ to Pierce County community member and business owner, Chuck Fain.

In 2015, after learning of a tragic event in California, Mr. Fain took it upon himself to construct a small up-armored vehicle, which took hundreds of hours to design and build. Upon completion, Mr. Fain donated the vehicle to our SWAT Team. This vehicle has played an integral role in keeping the SWAT Team safe when breaching doors, windows, and approaching armed and barricaded subjects.

When members of the SWAT Team discussed painting the vehicle, Mr. Fain again volunteered hours of time and his own resources to have the vehicle painted to match our SWAT vehicles already in use.

In 2024, the SWAT Team determined that modifications were needed so that the vehicle could safely tow or pull parked vehicles from dangerous environments. Mr. Fain immediately volunteered more time and resources for this project and has been designing a new system for the vehicle.

Just this week, the vehicle was used during a SWAT operation where a rape suspect had barricaded himself inside his home. The suspect surrendered just as the vehicle’s boom was about to breach the front door.

Sheriff Troyer recently presented Mr. Fain with our department’s Impact Award to thank him for his generous contribution and his commitment to keeping our deputies safe.

