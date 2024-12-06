WSDOT’s Gray Notebook for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 now online – The Suburban Times

WSDOT’s quarterly performance analysis, the Gray Notebook for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, is now available in its interactive format. While numerous performance measures are reported throughout the GNB, the most recent highlights include:

Over the past decade, the number of people who were killed or seriously injured in crashes on Washington public roads increased 71.2% from 2,466 in 2014 to 4,223 in 2023 (Highway Safety)

The percentage of deck area on WSDOT-owned bridges in poor condition increased from 7.2% in June 2023 to 8.5% in June 2024 (Bridges)

WSDOT built 135 stormwater treatment and flow control facilities, and prevented 1,443 cubic yards of sediment from reaching water bodies in FY2024 (Water Quality)

In the third quarter of 2024, Incident Response teams provided an estimated $34.1 million in economic benefit by reducing the effects of incidents on drivers (Incident Response)

Washington State Ferries’ on-time performance was 72.0% in the first quarter of FY2025, a decrease of 3.8 percentage points from the same quarter in FY2024 (Washington State Ferries)

If the links above show older data, please refresh your browser. Please contact Sreenath Gangula, Assistant Director, Performance Management, at (360) 705-6888 (Sreenath.Gangula@wsdot.wa.gov) or Joe Irwin, Performance Reporting Manager, at (360) 705-6879 (Joe.Irwin@wsdot.wa.gov).