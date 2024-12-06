Rep. Leavitt to Hold Dec. 10 Community Conversation – The Suburban Times

Please join Rep. Mari Leavitt for a Community Conversation from 6:00-7:30 PM on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the University Place Library. Constituents can make their voices heard as well as hear a preview of the 2025 legislative session. Rep. Leavitt is also pleased to welcome Mayor Figueroa and Police Chief Burke as part of this event. Residents will have a great opportunity to hear updates on issues of concern to the City of University Place and local law enforcement.

WHO: Rep. Mari Leavitt

WHAT: Community Conversation

WHEN: 6:00-7:30 PM on Tuesday, Dec. 10

WHERE: University Place Library, 3609 Market Pl W, University Place, WA 98466

Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MXQY939