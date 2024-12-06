Jacob Rose Promoted to Director of Marketing at TAPCO Credit Union – The Suburban Times

Submitted by TAPCO Credit Union.

TACOMA, WA – TAPCO Credit Union is proud to announce the promotion of Jacob Rose to Director of Marketing. With over three and a half years of exceptional service in TAPCO’s marketing department, Jacob has been a driving force behind innovative campaigns and strategic initiatives that have elevated the credit union’s visibility and strengthened its connection with the community.

Jacob brings a wealth of experience to his new role, including 11 years as Marketing Manager for Pacific Grill in Downtown Tacoma, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the restaurant as a local icon. His expertise in branding, community engagement, and integrated marketing laid the foundation for his success at TAPCO, where he has consistently delivered creative and impactful marketing strategies.

At TAPCO, Jacob has led efforts that have garnered multiple national industry awards, including recognition for marketing excellence and community engagement. These accolades reflect his ability to craft campaigns that not only resonate with members but also set benchmarks for the industry. Among his key achievements is a reputation management campaign that increased TAPCO’s Google ratings by 20% and contributed to prestigious local honors such as Best Credit Union and Best in Business CEO.

“Jacob’s promotion to Director of Marketing is a testament to his dedication, innovative thinking, and deep commitment to TAPCO’s mission,” said William Peters, CXO at TAPCO. “His vision for the future of our marketing efforts aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering exceptional value to our members and fostering meaningful community impact.”

In his new role, Jacob will oversee all marketing strategies and initiatives, collaborating across departments to drive growth, member engagement, and digital transformation. Among his priorities are expanding marketing automation, enhancing the member journey, and reinforcing TAPCO’s reputation as a community-focused and inclusive financial institution.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue serving TAPCO and our members,” said Jacob. “I’m excited to build on our successes, embrace new opportunities, and ensure our marketing efforts reflect the values and aspirations of our members and communities.”

Jacob is also a member of TAPCO’s OUT@TAPCO Employee Resource Group and has completed multiple DEIBA courses to deepen his impact in creating inclusive campaigns and initiatives. Jacob also serves as on the Board of Directors for Communities in Schools – Tacoma.

As TAPCO Credit Union celebrates its continued growth and success, Jacob’s leadership will be pivotal in shaping the organization’s marketing efforts for the future.