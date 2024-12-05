 Update on Storm Drainage and Surface Water Management Fees – The Suburban Times

Update on Storm Drainage and Surface Water Management Fees

The City of University Place has performed a capital and operational needs assessment of its surface water management system and developed a 20-year financial model that includes a recalculation of annual storm drainage and surface water management fees as well as a new “System Development Charge” to account for inflation. The last inflation adjustment occurred in 2005.

As a result, the City Council voted in 2023 to institute new storm drainage and surface water management fees beginning in 2025. The new residential rates will be:

  • Residential (per single unit): $254.80 
  • Duplex per duplex unit: $328.70
  • Duplex/Condo: $164.34

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, new storm water management fees will be assessed on any new or redevelopment permits. The City’s newly updated National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Phase II permit requires the City to encourage the use of Low-Impact Drainage Techniques in managing storm water from new development. The new storm drainage and surface water management fees will help pay for the projected capital and operational costs associated with the surface water management.

View all the changes in Ordinance 772 here, including fee schedules through 2027. For additional information, please contact Jordan Martin at jmartin@cityofup.com or 253.460.5417 for additional information.

