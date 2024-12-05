Town Hall With Deputy Mayor John Hines on December 7 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Deputy Mayor John Hines will host a town hall on December 7, 2024, from 10 AM to noon, at the Eliseo Senior Living Main Campus (1301 N. Highlands Parkway). The event is a “Senior Summit” focusing on senior issues and aging in place in Tacoma. All are welcome to attend and share their input and perspectives with Deputy Mayor Hines.

“Tacoma is an aging city, and we face a future where residents over 50 will outnumber those under five. This shift presents not just challenges, but opportunities to build a community where aging is celebrated as an asset,” said Deputy Mayor Hines. “The goal of this event is to continue a collaborative conversation with our seniors and share information about the many resources we have available to assist them. We will also revisit the City of Tacoma’s Age-Friendly City Action Plan, adopted in 2021, and gather community input on what updates or changes may be needed moving forward. I’m excited for this conversation, and the perspectives and issues attendees share will help inform my policy decisions moving forward.”



There is no cost to attend the event. Refreshments will also be provided at no cost to event attendees. Several local agencies will also be hosting booths to share information about available services and answer community questions.



The City strives to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to engage fully.



Community members who need specific accommodations, or who have questions about the event, can contact Council Policy Analyst Christina Caan at ccaan@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 219-0679.