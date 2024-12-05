JBLM to host annual Trees for Troops Dec. 7 – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation department will provide about 640 free Christmas trees to military families Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Active-duty servicemembers with ranks E-1 through E-5 and their spouses can pick up a tree at the Carey Theater parking area off Liggett Avenue. Recipients must show a valid military ID to receive one tree per family. If trees remain after the event, they will be available to all ranks.