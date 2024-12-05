 Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library parking lot temporary closure – The Suburban Times

Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library parking lot temporary closure

The Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library parking lot will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, for the City of Lakewood’s Holiday Parade of Lights & Tree Lighting.

The parade route starts outside the library building on Alfaretta Street SW and continues along Gravelly Lake Drive SW.The library’s hours of operation (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) are unaffected.

The Library’s online services are always open at www.mypcls.org, featuring online e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines as well as other services and resources.

