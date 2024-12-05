Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library parking lot temporary closure – The Suburban Times

The Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library parking lot will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, for the City of Lakewood’s Holiday Parade of Lights & Tree Lighting.

The parade route starts outside the library building on Alfaretta Street SW and continues along Gravelly Lake Drive SW.The library’s hours of operation (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) are unaffected.

The Library’s online services are always open at www.mypcls.org, featuring online e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines as well as other services and resources.