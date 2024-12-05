Beauty and the Beast- A Great Christmas Treasure – Currently Running – The Suburban Times

This is the type of show we love and CenterStage is the best choice for the production.

Every year Peg and I can hardly wait for CenterStage and their yearly “panto.”

“Pantomime, also known as “panto”, is a type of musical comedy stage production designed for family entertainment. . . Pantomimes take traditional stories and turn them into bright and bold musical comedies with songs, dancing, slapstick humor, and lots of audience participation12. The genre has its roots in 15th and 16th-century traditions of Commedia dell Arte, an early form of Italian theatre. For more details, click here.

For more information on Panto: https://www.pointtopointeducation.co.uk/blog/british-pantomime-see-one-christmas/

Peg and I first learned about “Commedia dell Arte” when my cousin, Lavinia was acting at the “Empty Space” theatre in Seattle during the 1970s. I think she may have taught it a couple of years ago in Italy, also. Last year Lavinia joined us for the Panto at CenterStage. She loved it. We were disappointed when she was unable to join us from L.A. this year.

We discovered the “Panto” at Centerstage years ago. We introduced some of our granddaughters to the humor years ago. Yes, we have been recommending CenterStage for decades. Here is “An Interview and Chat with Artistic Managing Director Alan Bryce” who introduced the Pacific Northwest to the panto. – https://www.nwadventures.us/Alan-Bryce-Interview.html

Although Centerstage is known by it’s productions in Federal Way, it seems closer to us than Federal Way. CenterStage resides just above Dumas Bay facing Vashon Island. On a good day I think with the right binoculars we could see it from our deck or our kitchen table. 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA 98023

Once again we were captured by the joy and humor of Centerstage. We laughed and laughed.

Jessie Selleck once again was an outstanding Panto darling. It’s always a joy seeing her act. It was cool having Joshua Jerard back as a Panto hero. Kyle Sinclair was outstanding as the bad guy this time around. He has done really well since breaking into Centerstage. Meghan Ames was fantastic. I see that she is a weight lifter, no wonder she could handle some of the strong work she performed for laughs. Brad Cerenzia, performed his Dame to the nines. Once again he was excellent. I was hoping he and Jessie Selleck might have to go up and down the stairs on stage again. An incredible performance when there are no stairs.

This was an excellent production. I think everyone hit their mark. The new faces we saw did well and the kids . . . it was fun watching them.

Managing Director Angela Bayler should be outstandingly proud of this production. The performance we saw on Saturday wasn’t sold out, but it came close. Artistic Director Trista Duval was the actual director of this production. She also wrote some of the lyrics with playwright Vince Brady. Rylie Latham did a great job as marketing manager and administration. Rylie is great at getting Peg and me information to help marketing the performances. – rylie@centerstagetheatre.com

