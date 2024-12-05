 Battle of the Badges Returns in January – The Suburban Times

Battle of the Badges Returns in January

Leave a Comment

Photo provided by the American Red Cross.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is out for blood…literally.

After losing to the U.P. Police Department in last year’s “Battle of the Badges” blood drive, the firefighters are ready to take the title back. You can help them do so—or help UPPD maintain their bragging rights—by donating blood on Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 31 (3631 Drexler Dr. W.) Regardless of which side you’re on, the good news is that either way, those in desperate need of blood will be the winners.

Make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org or call 800.733.2767.

Show our heroes that you’re a hero, too. Give blood.

