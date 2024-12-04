Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store Final Weekend – The Suburban Times

Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement.

The last weekend for the Steilacoom Historical Museum Holiday Store will be December 7 and 8. Saturday hours are 10:00 to 4:00, and Sunday hours are 12:00 to 4:00.

The Holiday Store is filled with ornaments, decorations and unique gifts. George Rybolt’s hand -crafted birdhouses are featured with their roofs of vintage license plates and decorated with vintage hardware. Browse among books, puzzles, mittens and scarves, lap robes, hand lotion and wooden toys. Choose decorative Santas, ornaments and stocking stuffers. Steilacoom specific items include the Town on the Sound book and mugs, plus gold ornaments highlighting Steilacoom landmarks – The Nathaniel Orr Home, The Bair Drug & Hardware Store, the Anderson Island ferry, the Town Hall and the Steilacoom Train Depot.

The Steilacoom 2025 Calendar will be available for purchase – a great gift for yourself or to send to out of town friends and family. They will love seeing the great photos of our section of the Pacific Northwest.

In addition, select items will be 20% off! Plan to shop early and local this year with quality items from the Holiday Store. Your purchases will benefit the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum is located at 1801 Rainier St. in Steilacoom.