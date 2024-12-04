Steilacoom: 5th St Waterway Work Party, Friday 6 December 1-3 PM – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

We have made much progress clearing blackberrry vines and roots from the land bordering a stretch of the 5th St Waterway. Needed now is a concerted effort to finish clearing the ground and laying down more cardboard. Then we will cover the area with wood chips. If we finish this by the end of the year we will be able to plant by the end of February.

The weather will be overcast and in the upper 40’s–perfect for this effort. Tools will be on site, but bring your own if you like. Long sleeves and sturdy boots are recommended. Friday 6 December 1 to 3 PM