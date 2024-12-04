New Trees Planned for 35th Street – The Suburban Times

As part of the work to prepare for Phase 2 of the City’s 35th Street improvements, the project contractor has begun removing trees from the City’s right-of-way along 35th Street West from Bridgeport Way West to Grandview Drive West.

Prior to their removal, an arborist carefully assessed the trees and determined that several showed signs of poor health or stem decay mostly due to tree topping by the utility companies. Some of these trees pose safety concerns and need to be removed to allow for the planned improvements.

When construction is complete next summer, the City will plant 90 new trees in the construction area, ensuring a greener, shadier and healthier streetscape that will also provide safer pedestrian access along this corridor for years to come.

The new trees will complement the project’s other improvements, including new six-foot-wide ADA compliant sidewalks, five-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of the street and new streetlights.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Kyle Mauren at 253.460.2531 or kmauren@cityofup.com.