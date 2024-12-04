In the Book Nook with … Lelina Durrette – The Suburban Times

Author Lelina Durette

Author Lelina Durette just moved from Dickinson, Texas to Evansville, Indiana, where she will work as a case manager for IPMG. She has been writing since childhood, but her first book wasn’t published until 2023. She is an active member of the writing communities on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and X; her website is https://lelinad.wixsite.com/lelinadurrettewrites. When Lelina isn’t writing, she enjoys reading, listening to music and going to concerts, traveling, and cooking.

Which genres do you cover?

Lelina Durette: YA, Romance, Contemporary, and Horror.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Lelina Durette: The Girl Who Saved Them All is the second book in the Kiera Rieman trilogy. It takes places in a future dystopian society in which a young woman struggles to fit into a society where physical appearance is valued above all.

At which book events can readers find you?

Lelina Durette: Currently, I have no upcoming event

Lelina Durette’s latest book

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Lelina Durette: The Author Indie Book Fair in Houston, Texas, is probably my favorite. I participated in it last year as well, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with many readers and writers, not just from Texas, but from other states as well.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Lelina Durette: My books have a strong female lead who isn’t afraid to defy societal norms. The books have strong messages of body positivity and acceptance of all peoples.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Lelina Durette: Stephen King was probably my biggest influence in wanting to become a writer to begin with. I also greatly admire authors such as Anne Rice, Grady Hendrix, and Chuck Wendig, as well as numerous independent authors.

Lelina Durette’s first book in the Kiera Rieman trilogy

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Lelina Durette: I write everything out longhand on legal pads or in notebooks, and then transcribe everything to my laptop.

What are you currently working on?

Lelina Durette: I’m currently working on a new book in a different genre, but it won’t be released until sometime in 2025. It is a romance/adventure novel and is not YA. I am also working on a collaborative project with a talented screenwriter, and I am transforming his screenplays into full-length novels. These should be published in either late 2025 or 2026.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Lelina Durette: You Like It Darker by Stephen King.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Lelina Durette: Never give up. I published my first book at the age of 53 – it’s never too late! Keep writing!

You can find Lelina Durette’s books in online bookstores and on Amazon.