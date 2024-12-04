Farewell, Periwinkle – The Suburban Times

We said goodbye to Periwinkle, our beloved 6-month-old Magellanic penguin chick, on Friday.

Periwinkle tugged on our heartstrings from the moment he hatched. He and his brother Lavender were the first two penguin chicks successfully hatched from their parents, Purple and White, and the first penguins artificially incubated here at Point Defiance Zoo.

This “miracle” chick faced enormous challenges from day one. He was underweight and struggled with a severe umbilical infection. Zoo veterinarians and keepers decided to hand-raise him, providing the extra care he needed to thrive. Soon after, he underwent two surgeries to repair torn ligaments in his right leg and wore a custom boot for stabilization.

Throughout his surgeries and rehabilitation, our staff ensured Periwinkle always had the very best care and a penguin buddy for companionship and support. He received laser therapy, physical therapy, and lots of love from everyone who had the opportunity to work with him.

Unfortunately, at two recent health exams, our veterinary team diagnosed Periwinkle with aspergillosis, a fungal infection, and identified more complications with his right leg. His left leg was also demonstrating the same problems and would require surgical repair with a low chance of a positive outcome. After discussing his long-term prognosis with his surgeon and multiple veterinary experts, we faced the reality that there was no solution for Periwinkle’s legs that would improve his well-being and give him a good quality of life without significant risks of complications. Our veterinary and animal care teams made the difficult decision to euthanize this lovable little penguin.

Periwinkle was an extraordinary animal who inspired and touched us all during his short time with us. He will be deeply missed. Read Periwinkle’s story.

