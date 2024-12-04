Deloris – Targeting people, the wind, and the rain – by Wright Park – The Suburban Times

Meeting the neighbors and the cold, wet fall – Art by Dr Johnny Wow

Deloris, the day before she had just had her hair done, paid the rent down and the extra bit to cover wild parties or any accident’s that might happen one way or another. She knew there were no wild parties for her in the offing. Today, she brought in two suitcases and a bag of laundry with soaps and stuff. She was ready to tackle a day of door to door sales . . . well almost ready. She didn’t expect to make sales, but wanted the experience of being told “no.” “No” people where easy targets for her . . . and a joy.

Deloris felt lucky. Although she had to climb three flights of stairs as well as the stairs at the end of the walkway. Her rental room, (with bath) had a wonderful view across the street of Wright Park. It wasn’t as nice as the room on the fifth floor, but nice. She also had a slot in the back yard to park her car.

With a deep breath she stepped out into the wind and started walking to her left. She knew better than to address those in housing like her own, so she looked and took notes. She knocked on three doors with no response. Next in line was the little green restaurant, where she ordered coffee and the cheapest breakfast food plate. She chatted with the one waitress that seemed awake and kind. After a second cup of coffee, she paid, tipped (with an amount to be remembered), and went out into the wind again. She was in no hurry. She was taking everything in and meeting those she would be seeing more of.

With the walk only a little over half-way round she stopped in at the grocery store. She noted the sandwiches and the fried foods available as well a great selection of freshly baked cookies. She already knew most of what she saw both around the park and in the grocery store. Deloris was just getting a closer look.

On the last trek to her apartment, the wind kicked up and the rain came down. She was a little wet and her hair was a mess. Kicking off her shoes and dropping her skirt and blouse to the floor let Deloris change to something comfortable, dry, and more her style . . . even if no one was around.

She carefully wrote down any and everything that she had seen. The churches and the apartments as well as details on the rail system delivering people on and off from downtown to the brand new high-rises on and around MLK. She even went so far as to visit Tacoma Little Theatre. She loved live theater . . . it got people out of their houses.

Over the next four months Deloris met people, mapped out routes, alleys, and interesting details that caught her eye. Each week brought her closer and closer to ill-gotten gains and an enjoyable time of her life. She baby sat, kept an eye on visitors was well thought of as a friend to all. Stadium High School was not a target for her, but there were those who made $ via students and they could be relied on to give her a portion and thanks.

The mess of churches all around the park area was like a gold mine to Deloris. Purses disappeared, cars got broken into without braking anything. Lost keys were found and duplicated and then returned to the owners. All in a supporting and friendly manner.

Two months in, Deloris sold the little car she had and got a much larger automobile which allowed her to help others . . . Those she drove around were generous and thankful . . . even though sometimes their homes were broken into. Deloris always suggested not breaking windows. Deloris also sold people on purchasing small safes, which every once in a while got lifted entirely.

Deloris never acted surprised. She warned all of her friends circling Wright Park to beware and offered her help. Everyone loved her. Sometimes she would even steal from herself just to show the world and her new friends that everyone should be aware of crime in the neighborhood. “You just can’t trust anyone these days”, was her moto with the shake of her head.