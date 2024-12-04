Celebrating 30 Years: The Journey to Our Museum – The Suburban Times

In 1999, interested citizens wanted to begin to preserve the history of University Place and thus began the journey. Over the years we have worked on the concept of a museum in the city. We now have a site that has its own historical history, the Curran Orchard. In this coming year, we are excited to share the celebration of the 30-year incorporation of University Place and the opening of the U.P. museum.

We welcome individuals interested in being involved with the history of this great area and being an integral part of the process. If interested, please visit our website as noted below.

Our next general meeting that is open to the public is Dec. 9 at the large meeting room in the U.P. branch of the Pierce County Library. The meeting will feature a guest speaker from the Steilacoom Historical Society.

Stay tuned for further information in future U.P. newsletters. Check out our website for general information on our club and events at UPHistoricalsociety.org or visit us on Facebook.