2025-2026 Funding Applications for Individual Artists Available – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is now accepting Tacoma Artists Initiative Program (TAIP) funding applications from eligible Tacoma artists, working in all artistic disciplines including but not limited to literary, performing, digital, new media, film, visual, and interdisciplinary arts. TAIP funding supports artists in creating and/or completing new work and growing their skills. Funding recipients must share their art or artistic practice with the residents of Tacoma through a free and accessible public component that takes place in Tacoma. Artists selected for funding will each receive $4,000 to support their work and will have until December 31, 2026 to complete their project. Funding recipients are also invited to participate in a supportive learning cohort alongside their fellow TAIP artists. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 PM on January 27, 2025.



“Tacoma is home to artists across many disciplines and at every stage of their careers,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Kenya Shakoor. “Through TAIP, we proudly invest in their growth and advancement while offering free, inspiring public programs that cultivate community through championing the arts.”

Eligibility extends to individual artists who are residents of Tacoma, are practicing artists dedicated to producing artwork on a regular basis, and are at least 18 years of age. Artists who have received TAIP funding in 2023 – 2024 are not eligible to apply. Other eligibility requirements apply. See guidelines for complete eligibility terms and requirements.

In alignment with Tacoma City Council Resolution 40622, the Tacoma Arts Commission is committed to investing in communities most impacted by racial, social, and economic inequity. All applications will be reviewed and funding decisions made using the evaluation criteria listed in the funding guidelines. An applicant’s proposed project does not need to meet any of the funding priorities listed below to be considered for funding. But, as part of the funding allocation process, the panel will prioritize funding for projects and/or public components that meet one or more of the following:

Projects and/or public components that strive to provide fair compensation to the artist and/or project collaborators.

Projects and/or public components that primarily give voice to one or more of the following: Racial justice and/or social justice Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities Economically or socio-economically marginalized communities LGBTQIA+ communities People with disabilities

Projects and/or public components that will address emergent community needs

Funding for TAIP is determined through a competitive application process. The number of artists funded will be based on the availability of funds and review of each application as measured against the evaluation criteria detailed in the guidelines.

More details, including access to the online application form, are available at cityoftacoma.org/artsopps. Community members with questions about the application guidelines can email nstrom-avila@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 591-5191.

Applicants are encouraged to attend a free workshop, which explains and addresses questions about the application and funding process. The workshop will be held virtually on December 11, 2024, from 5:30 – 7 PM at https://bit.ly/2526TAIP. This workshop will be recorded and posted at cityoftacoma.org/artsopps.