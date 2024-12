U.P.’s Trader Joe’s at 3800 Bridgeport Way W. in the GreenFirs Towne Center is turning 20!

The public is invited to stop by from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 to enjoy an array of anniversary festivities. U.P. Mayor Javier Figueroa will offer brief remarks at 10 a.m. to recognize Trader Joe’s contributions to the community and to thank them for investing in University Place. They have been an integral part of our local economy for two decades.