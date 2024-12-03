 The Best Way to Spread Holiday Cheer is Taking Transit from There to Here – The Suburban Times

The Best Way to Spread Holiday Cheer is Taking Transit from There to Here

Make the holidays brighter with Pierce Transit! Catch our bus decked out in lights in the Tacoma Santa ParadeLakewood Holiday Parade of Lights and the Puyallup Santa Parade this December.

Going holiday shopping? Take the bus! Leave the driving to us and don’t worry about parking; the bus can take you to a variety of local shopping centers.

Transit is on tap! Did you know you can ride Pierce Transit Route 3 to many of Tacoma’s popular breweries, like 7 Seas, Sig Brewing, Black Fleet, E9 Taproom and Incline Cider? Click here for a map on how we can give you a ride! (It’s cheaper than Uber)

Plus, you can win your own Transit on Tap stainless steel cup and pre-loaded transit pass! Just keep an eye on our Instagram to learn the secret phrase, and plan on visiting our booth at the Holiday Haul Crawl on December 14! Winners must be 21 or older.

