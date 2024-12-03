Executive-elect Ryan Mello announces leadership team and outlines his “Forward Together” agenda – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Executive-elect Ryan Mello announced his three-person leadership team today.

Scott Nicholson will serve as Deputy County Executive, overseeing the county’s 11 departments. His appointment is effective January 6.

Julie Murray will serve as Executive Counsel, providing legal counsel to the executive office and overseeing a team of strategic advisors focused on budget and policy matters. Her appointment is effective January 1.

Jaime Smith will serve as Chief of Staff, overseeing the development and implementation of the Executive-elect’s agenda and responsiveness to the most pressing community and regional needs. Smith will also oversee office operations and the executive’s communications, outreach, external relations, and Tribal and government relations. Her appointment is effective January 16.

“Scott, Julie and Jaime are well-respected leaders who know how to build coalitions, run a tight operation, and get things done,” Mello said. “Pierce County families are struggling with housing and childcare costs. We have urgent needs in public safety and behavioral health. We’ve begun making progress on these issues but there’s so much more work to do. This team brings a balance of deep experience and new energy that will allow us to tackle our county’s biggest challenges.”

Nicholson brings extensive expertise in organizational transformation and public sector innovation. He most recently worked as a Senior Management Consultant at Ernst & Young, where he advised companies on organizational design, transformation, talent management, leadership development, and operational efficiency. Previously, Nicholson served roles at the Washington State Office of Financial Management as Executive Director for Business Transformation and as Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer. Those roles involved statewide technology implementation and labor relations. He started his career as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Baltimore County.

Murray brings a mix of state and county government experience where she gained expertise in complex budget and policy development. She has served as Chief of Staff for the Pierce County Council since July 2023. Prior to that she worked in several county and state government organizations including the Washington State Association of Counties, the Washington State Office of Financial Management, and as Senior Budget Counsel with the Washington State Senate’s Ways & Means Committee.

Smith has extensive experience in issues management, policy development, outreach and communications. She serves as Executive Director of Communications for Gov. Jay Inslee. Prior to serving as Inslee’s communications director, she worked on state and congressional campaigns, and served in several roles at the Washington State House of Representatives including legislative assistant, policy analyst, and communications specialist. More recently, she served as director of the state’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center, and then went on to the Washington State Department of Commerce where she led strategic communications for the agency’s 100+ programs that span from economic development and land use planning to housing and reducing gun violence.

Mello also plans to focus his first year on several of the priorities that continue the work he focused on as Chair of the Pierce County Council. His “Forward Together” agenda focuses on the issues facing families in Pierce County and actions that help businesses thrive, including:

building more affordable housing

transitioning people out of homelessness

reducing crime

helping more families access affordable childcare

ensuring everyone has access to parks and safe infrastructure for walking and rolling

opening new behavioral health facilities and services

bringing good-paying jobs to the South Sound

Mello also wants to make sure Pierce County remains an inclusive place for people to live and work.

“Forward Together is about making sure everyone feels like they’re a part of our community and has a say in making it better,” Mello said. “Pierce County’s diversity is something to celebrate, and we want everyone to feel welcome as residents, business owners and students. Our communities are stronger when we all feel safe, and when we all feel like we can contribute our perspectives and talents in our schools, faith communities, jobs and civic spaces. I’m excited to start this new year with a strong team that shares this vision and knows how to turn ideas into action.”

Mello will be legally sworn in on December 31, 2024, at a private ceremony with his family. A public swearing-in ceremony will be announced soon, and all are welcome.

In the coming weeks, Mello will make further announcements on other key Executive and county department positions.