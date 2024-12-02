University Place South Sound Physical and Hand Therapy Grand Opening – The Suburban Times

Thursday, December 5 come out and celebrate with us! You are invited to the Grand Opening of the newest professional physical therapy practice in University Place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You may already know us. We were in Tacoma at Cedar Street and So. 19th – for 17 years. As successful businesses often do, we outgrew our space but we have found a new just right location to serve our community in beautiful University Place. Join us on Thursday at our new location: 4704 Bridgeport Way West. (Near Cirque and Bridgeport.) We would like to meet you!

Upon entering our airy state-of-the-art facility, you will be warmly greeted by our friendly staff. During this informal and free event you will meet and speak with experienced, knowledgeable therapists one-on-one. Learn how physical therapy benefits everyone at any age – whether it is to recover after surgery, get back strength following an injury, or to learn how to manage your day to day activities while dealing with a health condition. Feel free to ask questions. P.T. (physical therapy) improves your body function and increases your strength, flexibility and mobility while assisting you to move throughout your day more confidently and safely. Physical therapy can help you to remain healthy, active and engaged in the activities that matter most to you.

South Sound Physical & Hand Therapy Clinics provide superior physical and hand therapy for your whole family. Our organization attracts and retains the best people, and the team brings specialties and years of experience. It is a positive environment for each patient. We use the latest techniques and technology to create exceptional results. At our University Place location, we have created a friendly and comfortable environment to help you heal and feel better.

On Thursday afternoon December 5 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., there is easy parking. You will receive valuable handouts and see free demonstrations. Enjoy refreshments and goodies and there will be a free door prize of a special Wellness Gift Basket full of items to help you relax and feel great. We will be collecting warm hats and gloves for donation to Families Unlimited Network. Please join us. You are welcome to bring a friend(s). We look forward to meeting you!