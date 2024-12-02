 Save the Date: Steilacoom Kiwanis WineFest, Feb. 1, 2025 – The Suburban Times

Save the Date: Steilacoom Kiwanis WineFest, Feb. 1, 2025

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis.

The Steilacoom Kiwanis Foundation Winter WineFest is a dinner, wine tasting, and auction event.

Its purpose is to raise funds to support the children, schools and communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island and Joint Base Lewi-McChord.

When is it? February 1st, 2025

Where is it? McGavick Conference Center, Clover Park Technical College

How can I get tickets? www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org

Dinner will be plated and served to you at your table.

Menu: 3 appetizers during Silent Auction and Wine Tasting
Salad: Strawberry field greens, sliced strawberries, red onion, blueberries, sliced almonds, all with a raspberry honey mustard sauce.
Main Course: Seared Salmon topped with a cucumber dill sauce AND Grilled Balsamic and garlic Skirt Steak accompanied by heirloom carrots roasted with sea salt and herbs; roasted petite baby potatoes with olive oil, herbs and garlic. Fresh rolls and butter. Water, coffee and tea. A VEGETARIAN option will be available.

