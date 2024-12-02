Public Hearing: Puyallup 2044 Periodic Update to the Comprehensive Plan – The Suburban Times

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider proposed amendments to the City’s Comprehensive Plan. This public hearing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall at 333 S. Meridian.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed in person or via livestream (city website, Zoom, or YouTube). Information on how to access the meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website. Written comments must be submitted before the public hearing to the Planning Division by emailing Puyallup2044@puyallupwa.gov, or may submit written comments or verbal testimony at the hearing. Planning Commission recommendations will be forwarded to City Council for their action in January 2025. The Final Environmental Impact Statement (environmental analysis) is also anticipated to be issued in January 2025; the Draft EIS is currently available on the project website. For further information contact Kendall Wals, Senior Planner, at 253-841-5462 or kwals@puyallupwa.gov.

