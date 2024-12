On Wednesday, Dec. 11, make plans to have lunch at noon in the City Council Chambers with U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke and other members of the UPPD leadership team.

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about how 2023 levy funds are being put to work right now to fulfill the commitments made to the City’s residents and businesses during the levy campaign.

A light lunch will be provided, so if you plan to attend, please RSVP to uppublicsafety@cityofup.com.