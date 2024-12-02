Gingerbread (Open) House at DuPont Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Neighbors from near and far are invited to join DuPont Historical Society and Museum for a Gingerbread Open House event on Sunday, December 15th, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M.

All ages can get creative in decorating a mini gingerbread house, while supplies last (under age 8, with an adult). Other holiday craft activities will be available too.

Santa is planning to drop by (2:30 to 3:30) so come meet him and take your photos. His special mailbox at the museum will be ready for express letters throughout December.

Browse our gift shop, explore museum exhibits, and enjoy light refreshments. The DuPont Historical Museum is at 207 Barksdale Avenue, DuPont. Admission is always free.

More info: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656