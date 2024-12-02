 Enter the Storefront Decorating Contest – The Suburban Times

Enter the Storefront Decorating Contest

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Attention Lakewood Businesses. It’s that time of year! Share your SPARKLE this holiday season and enter the Annual Storefront Decorating Contest sponsored by the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Let the community know there’s no place like shopping in their home town for the holidays.

HOW TO COMPETE:

Step 1: Use lights and decorations in your storefront. Make sure it’s visible to the public. Display with Lakewood’s “official” blue holiday lights and score higher points with the judges!

Step 2: Submit up to 3 photos of your storefront to storefront@lakewood-wa.com – and be sure to include your name, business name, phone number, email and social media pages (if any).

Submission Deadline: December 9, 2024.

Winning business will be announced and presented with a beautiful plaque and bragging rights for the year on December 16, 2024!

