Caring for Kids – Please Help – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

When you shop at Lakewood Target with your purchase you can go to Target Circle and vote for Caring for Kids. We are on the list!

For an evening of laughing, singing and dancing buy tickets to the Caring for Kids Holiday Show. The show will feature Ty Barnell, comedian, actor and writer. It will be held at the Steilacoom Community Center, December 21, 2024 with doors opening at 6:00 P.M. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.cfkholidayshow.com.

Our major fundraiser is the Caring for Kids Dinner Auction. It will be held at 5:00 P.M at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center starting at 5:00 P.M. Tickets are $45 or a table of 10 is $450. Last year we had 500 people! For tickets contact Diane at 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net.

All the money we raise during the year goes directly to help thousands of kids and families in need. Please help us make a difference!