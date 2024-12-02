 An Elvis Christmas, Danny Vernon Live – The Suburban Times

An Elvis Christmas, Danny Vernon Live

Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge 2388.

An Elvis Inspirational Christmas Starring Danny Vernon. Dinner, Raffles, Drink Specials ad More!
Doors open at 6:00 and Showtime is at 7:00. The $40 ticket price Includes an Asian Buffet Dinner.
Call us today at 253-588-2388 to reserve your seats!

All Are Welcome – Charity Event-
Proceeds go towards Christmas gifts for our Children in need event on December 21 from 12-3.

Date: 12/06/2024 at 06:00 pm
Location: The Lakewood Elks Lodge no.2388, 6313 75th St W, WA, Lakewood

Contact Info:
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Elks2388/
Phone: (253) 588-2388

