An Elvis Christmas, Danny Vernon Live – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge 2388.
An Elvis Inspirational Christmas Starring Danny Vernon. Dinner, Raffles, Drink Specials ad More!
Doors open at 6:00 and Showtime is at 7:00. The $40 ticket price Includes an Asian Buffet Dinner.
Call us today at 253-588-2388 to reserve your seats!
All Are Welcome – Charity Event-
Proceeds go towards Christmas gifts for our Children in need event on December 21 from 12-3.
Date: 12/06/2024 at 06:00 pm
Location: The Lakewood Elks Lodge no.2388, 6313 75th St W, WA, Lakewood
Contact Info:
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Elks2388/
Phone: (253) 588-2388
