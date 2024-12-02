An Elvis Christmas, Danny Vernon Live – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge 2388.

An Elvis Inspirational Christmas Starring Danny Vernon. Dinner, Raffles, Drink Specials ad More!

Doors open at 6:00 and Showtime is at 7:00. The $40 ticket price Includes an Asian Buffet Dinner.

Call us today at 253-588-2388 to reserve your seats!

All Are Welcome – Charity Event-

Proceeds go towards Christmas gifts for our Children in need event on December 21 from 12-3.

Date: 12/06/2024 at 06:00 pm

Location: The Lakewood Elks Lodge no.2388, 6313 75th St W, WA, Lakewood

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Elks2388/

Phone: (253) 588-2388