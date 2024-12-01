Santa Will Light U.P.’s Christmas Tree on Dec. 6 – The Suburban Times

Get your holiday attire ready and make plans to be a part of the celebration of the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree in Market Square on Friday, Dec. 6.

Participants are welcome to arrive at 4:30 p.m., but the festivities officially begin at 5 p.m. when Santa will arrive on a West Pierce Fire & Rescue engine. There will be live music by the Stacy Jones Band, children’s activities, live performances by Magic in the PNW characters and amazing feats of balance by stilt dancer Janet Rayor.

Gather with friends and family around the Market Square outdoor fireplace and be sure to check out Santa’s reindeer who will be on hand for the fun. Revelers can also warm up inside the Civic Building atrium where Santa will be available for pictures next to the cozy fireplace from 5-7 p.m., except for when he slips out to help light the tree at 6 p.m. sharp!

Grab dinner or snacks from one of several food trucks and vendors or save room for dinner from one of U.P.’s great eateries after the festivities end at 7:30 p.m. Make it a holiday night to remember in U.P.!