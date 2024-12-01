LPD Fallen Officer Food Drive & Blood Drive – The Suburban Times

The 15th annual Fallen Officer Food Drive to benefit Emergency Food Network and blood drive to support Bloodworks NW is Dec. 5, 2024 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lakewood police station.

During this event people are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the parking lot across from the police station at 9401 Lakewood Drive SW. Drop items with volunteers who will be out all-day waving signs. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Can’t make it Dec. 5? You can also drop off nonperishable food in EFN collection bins during Dec. 2-9 at the following locations:

Lakewood Police Department, 9401 Lakewood Dr. SW

Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW

Blue Steele Coffee, 11401 Steele St. S.

Classy Chassis Car Wash and Detail, 7432 Custer Road

Lakewood Classic Coffee, 7609 Custer Road

University Place Classic Coffee, 4828 Bridgeport Way W.

The blood drive is also Dec. 5 at the station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Sign up online with Sponsor Code 4109.

Want to make a donation online? You can donate money through the Emergency Food Network website here. In the notes section please list the Lakewood Police Fallen Officer Food Drive.