 LPD Fallen Officer Food Drive & Blood Drive – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

LPD Fallen Officer Food Drive & Blood Drive

· · Leave a Comment ·

The 15th annual Fallen Officer Food Drive to benefit Emergency Food Network and blood drive to support Bloodworks NW is Dec. 5, 2024 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lakewood police station.

During this event people are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the parking lot across from the police station at 9401 Lakewood Drive SW. Drop items with volunteers who will be out all-day waving signs. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Can’t make it Dec. 5? You can also drop off nonperishable food in EFN collection bins during Dec. 2-9 at the following locations:

  • Lakewood Police Department, 9401 Lakewood Dr. SW
  • Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW
  • Blue Steele Coffee, 11401 Steele St. S.
  • Classy Chassis Car Wash and Detail, 7432 Custer Road
  • Lakewood Classic Coffee, 7609 Custer Road
  • University Place Classic Coffee, 4828 Bridgeport Way W.

The blood drive is also Dec. 5 at the station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Sign up online with Sponsor Code 4109.

Want to make a donation online? You can donate money through the Emergency Food Network website here. In the notes section please list the Lakewood Police Fallen Officer Food Drive.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Historical Museum Gingerbread Open House

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.