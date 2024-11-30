 Warm Blessings Coat & Blanket Drive – The Suburban Times

Warm Blessings Coat & Blanket Drive

This winter, many in our community face the cold without the warmth and comfort they need. Together, we can change that.

🌟 Donate Warmth: Bring gently used or new coats, blankets, tarps, to the Chamber (Children to Adult sizes) — we’re open 7 days a week.
🌟 Spread the Word: Share this effort with your friends, family, and coworkers. Every voice helps.
🌟 Give Hope: Prefer to donate money? Your contribution will help us purchase much-needed items for those in need.

Let’s wrap our neighbors in warmth and compassion. Thank you for joining us in making this a season of giving and hope.

The Lakewood Chamber will be collecting items through December 6th. We are located at 6310 Mt Tacoma Dr SW. Open 9-5 Mon-Fri and 10-3 Sat-Sun. Questions? Please feel free to call us at 253-582-9400.

