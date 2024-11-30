Vice Chairwoman Miller selected to serve on Governor-elect Bob Ferguson’s transition team – The Suburban Times

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News.

As Governor-elect Bob Ferguson prepares to assume the role in 2025, he’ll have a familiar face to the Puyallup Tribe helping him do that.

Puyallup Tribal Council Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller was personally asked by Ferguson to serve on his transition team as he readies for his time as Washington state’s attorney general to end and his time as governor to start.

A transition team helps someone elected to public office prepare for their new role.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.