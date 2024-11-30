 Vice Chairwoman Miller selected to serve on Governor-elect Bob Ferguson’s transition team – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Vice Chairwoman Miller selected to serve on Governor-elect Bob Ferguson’s transition team

· · Leave a Comment ·

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News.

As Governor-elect Bob Ferguson prepares to assume the role in 2025, he’ll have a familiar face to the Puyallup Tribe helping him do that.

Puyallup Tribal Council Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller was personally asked by Ferguson to serve on his transition team as he readies for his time as Washington state’s attorney general to end and his time as governor to start.

A transition team helps someone elected to public office prepare for their new role.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Christ Lutheran Church Messiah Sing Along

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.