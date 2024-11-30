Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back – The Suburban Times

Veterans Day is on Monday, November 11, 2024. We honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us.

If you know a veteran, please let them know about our Military and Veterans webpage at www.ssa.gov/people/veterans.

On that page, we have information about Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits for veterans, including:

How SSDI benefits are different from benefits available through the Department of Veterans Affairs and require a separate application.

How we expedite the processing of Social Security disability claims for service members.

Answers to questions asked about Social Security.

Some active-duty military service members are unable to work due to a disabling condition but continue to receive pay while in a hospital or on medical leave. They should consider applying for SSDI. Active-duty status and receipt of military pay doesn’t necessarily prevent payment of SSDI benefits.

Our Military and Veterans webpage is easy to share on social media and with your friends and family. Please consider passing this information along to someone who may need it.