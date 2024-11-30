 Town Hall With District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh on December 4 – The Suburban Times

Town Hall With District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh on December 4

TACOMA, Wash. – District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh will host a town hall on December 4, 2024, from 6 to 7:30 PM, at the University of Washington Tacoma (1950 South C Street, Milgard Hall, Room 110). The event will be structured as a community dialogue focusing on homelessness in Downtown Tacoma.

“I am inviting people who live, work, and play in downtown Tacoma to participate in this discussion and collaborate on ways everyone can contribute to addressing this complex issue,” said Council Member Rumbaugh.

Community members are encouraged to register in advance for the event.

Event attendees are encouraged to take the T Line or, for those needing to drive, paid parking is available on campus. Maps and directions are available on the University of Washington Tacoma website.

Refreshments and activities for children will be provided at no cost to event attendees.

The City strives to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to engage fully.

Community members who need specific accommodations, or who have questions about the event, can contact Senior Council Policy Analyst Lynda Foster at lynda.foster@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5166. 

