Leadership Change at Sound Outreach – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Candace Dueckerm Board Chair, Sound Outreach.

At the end of this year, Bryan Flint, who has served as Sound Outreach’s Executive Director for over five and a half years, will be stepping down. We are deeply grateful for Bryan’s exceptional leadership during a pivotal time in Sound Outreach’s history. He navigated us through the challenges of the pandemic, strengthened the organization’s reputation for delivering impactful services, and led the development of a strategic plan that sets us up for a bright future. His dedication, hard work, and expertise have been invaluable, and we cannot thank him enough.

The Sound Outreach Board has engaged Archbright, an experienced executive search firm, to identify our next Executive Director. In collaboration with a dedicated sub-committee of the Board, Archbright will oversee the discovery and planning phases this winter. We anticipate posting the position early in the first quarter of 2025 and actively recruiting top candidates. The entire Board will participate in the interview process and the final selection to ensure we find the best leader for Sound Outreach.

Recognizing that this process will take time, the Board is also recruiting an Interim Executive Director to provide experienced leadership during the transition. This interim leader will be a seasoned professional who has successfully guided organizations through similar periods of change.

With a robust strategic plan, a talented and dedicated team, and expert guidance from our network of consultants, Sound Outreach is well-prepared for this transition. I am confident we can recruit an exceptional leader and that Sound Outreach will continue to thrive, expand our impact, and serve our community with excellence. As always, your support remains at the heart of our success.

On behalf of the Board, thank you for your incredible partnership and for championing the transformative financial empowerment work we do with our clients.