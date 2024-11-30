Council Approves Mid-Biennium Supplemental Budget – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – The Pierce County Council approved a supplemental budget ordinance, which amends the current 2024–2025 Biennial Budget, during its Tuesday, Nov. 26, meeting. The supplemental budget includes investments in affordable housing, homelessness interventions, therapeutic courts, and youth violence prevention, among other priorities.

Earlier this month, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier submitted his proposed budget supplemental budget to the Council. The Council’s Committee of the Whole reviewed, amended, and forwarded the proposal to the full Council for final consideration.

“Many of the proposed increases in the Executive’s proposal have merit, but some require further thought and analysis and are better suited for consideration next year,” said Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4). “With leadership transitions occurring in several elected offices, including the Sheriff’s Department, new budget priorities will likely emerge in 2025.”

Details of the supplemental budget ordinance are available here. Major budget items include:

Additional Government Affairs Staff: $425,000 to fund two new positions to support Pierce County’s intergovernmental affairs needs.

Behavioral Health and Therapeutic Courts Fund: $75,000 to support housing assistance for participants in the Felony Mental Health Court.

Fund Balance Adjustments: A $3.6 million reduction to the County’s use of its fund balance.

2026 FIFA World Cup Preparation: The Economic Development Department will collaborate with Tacoma’s tourism authority to provide recommendations by May 1, 2025, for leveraging the economic potential of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Youth Violence Prevention Services: $245,000 is allocated to community-focused programs, including the Northwest Leadership Foundation, Pierce County Fair Foundation, and local youth activities in Buckley.

Affordable Housing: Up to $1 million is allocated to the South Sound Housing Affordability Partners’ (SSHA3P) Housing Capital Fund Account to support affordable housing projects.

Homeless Housing Solutions: Funding for homeless stability sites is repurposed for other homeless housing solutions to be implemented after February 2025 with Council approval.

Sewer Utility Fund: The Executive is tasked with proposing an affordable housing sewer connection program by Sept. 1, 2025, to reduce or waive fees for qualifying projects.

The supplemental budget ordinance will become on Jan. 1, 2025, or ten days after the Executive signs, whichever is later.