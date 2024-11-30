Celebrating a Century – The Suburban Times

Ruth Challender, a resident of U.P.’s Community Connection Place, celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by loving family and friends, including her great-great-granddaughter! She received a special birthday serenade as well as a Certificate of Recognition from the City of University Place that was presented to her by City Council Member Melanie Grassi.

“What a joy it was to celebrate this occasion with Ruth and her family,” Grassi said. “Her smile radiated throughout the room and brought joy to everyone there. What an inspiration she is!”

Watch a short recap reel on Instagram!